Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 313,721 shares trading hands.

Voice Assist Trading Up 61.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Voice Assist

(Get Rating)

Voice Assist, Inc is a cloud-based speech recognition technology services company. It focuses on communication, information and transaction processing through any device using speech technology which allows consumers to use voice commands to dial, email, text, or post to social networks. The company was founded on September 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.