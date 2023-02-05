Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.85.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,271,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

