Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MGE Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

