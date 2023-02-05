Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lumentum by 15.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 98.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

