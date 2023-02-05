Inspire Investing LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $62.74.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

