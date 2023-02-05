Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

