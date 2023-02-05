Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

