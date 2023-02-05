Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $173.00 at Cowen

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $165.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.85.

LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

