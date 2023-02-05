Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $73.81 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

