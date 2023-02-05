Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

