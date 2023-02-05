Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $204.88 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.92.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

