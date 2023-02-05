Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

