Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 642,400 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $121,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $121,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

