Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

