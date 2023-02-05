ProShare Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $3,600,768. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

