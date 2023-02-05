DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,696.89

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.89 ($58.01) and traded as low as GBX 4,625.20 ($57.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,761 ($58.80), with a volume of 176,034 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.54) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 4,800 ($59.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($79.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,346.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,692.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

