DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,696.89

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.89 ($58.01) and traded as low as GBX 4,625.20 ($57.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,761 ($58.80), with a volume of 176,034 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on DCC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.54) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 4,800 ($59.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($79.56).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,346.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,692.49.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
