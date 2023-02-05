Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

