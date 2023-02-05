Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,107.07

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,107.07 ($26.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,912 ($23.61). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,912 ($23.61), with a volume of 69,434 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,178.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3,354.39.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

About Telecom Plus

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.64), for a total value of £600,000 ($741,015.19).

(Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.