Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.34 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,610,748 shares trading hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Diagnostics Group

In other news, insider Jag Grewal acquired 1,000,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,050.76). In related news, insider Jag Grewal purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,050.76). Also, insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 65,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,963.62 ($2,425.12).

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

