Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.81

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.54. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 647,181 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -19.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

