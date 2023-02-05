Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.69. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 24,652 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $21,138.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

