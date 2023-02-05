Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.65. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 6,282 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
