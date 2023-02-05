Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.57

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.57 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 532.50 ($6.58). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.58), with a volume of 497,554 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 520 ($6.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.45).
Workspace Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 626.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.03.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
