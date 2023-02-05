Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.84

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.84 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 322.71 ($3.99). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.94), with a volume of 190,887 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £910.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,226.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

