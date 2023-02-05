Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares traded.

Fox Marble Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Fox Marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

