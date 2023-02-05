Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.30

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.30 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79.52 ($0.98). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.98), with a volume of 12,635 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £107.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,580.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

About Trifast

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.