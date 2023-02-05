Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.91

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.91 and traded as high as $118.94. Omega Flex shares last traded at $115.51, with a volume of 14,864 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Omega Flex Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.57.
Omega Flex Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
Read More
