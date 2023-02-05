Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.75). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.50.

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

