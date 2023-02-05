Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.92 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.14). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,236,973 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.64 million and a PE ratio of -21.30.

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.