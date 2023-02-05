Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,697 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

