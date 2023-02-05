Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

