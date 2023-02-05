Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.