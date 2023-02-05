24,668 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arko by 117.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.81.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

