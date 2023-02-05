3,628 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 688,498 shares in the company, valued at $51,947,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 688,498 shares in the company, valued at $51,947,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $7,814,070 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $78.49 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

