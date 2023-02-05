Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $52.57 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $124.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

