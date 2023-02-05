D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 378 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 103,712 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

