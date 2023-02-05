Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

