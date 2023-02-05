Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.62 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

