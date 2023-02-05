Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $18.45

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 461,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

