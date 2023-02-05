D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 27,836 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vale were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 2.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

