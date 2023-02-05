Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

