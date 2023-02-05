D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $387,000 Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

