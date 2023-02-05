Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,096 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Silvercorp Metals worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

SVM opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

