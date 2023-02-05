Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

