Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 16,847 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

