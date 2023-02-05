Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 309,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.