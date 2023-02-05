Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $271.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.