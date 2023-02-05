Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

