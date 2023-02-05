Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,380. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

