Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Profile

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

